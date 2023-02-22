Anurag Thakur Attends 2nd G20 Finance, Central Bank Deputies Meeting in Bengaluru; Details Here

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday attended the 2nd G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting in Bengaluru. He said the theme of G20 reflects the importance that India places on collaborative efforts to address global challenges, and the G20 since its inception has proven its metal in forging consensus in times of crisis.

The First G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under the G20 Indian Presidency is scheduled to take place on February 24-25, 2023, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will jointly chair this meeting.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the G20 Second Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) Meeting here, he said the theme of India’s G20 Presidency is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (one earth, one family, one future).

The world is facing the lingering effect of COVID pandemic, issues around food and energy security, and inflation, worsening climate change and geo-political tensions, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs & Sports said in his address.

He pointed out that the impact of these crises can affect the progress of key developmental paradigm. “The G20 can make significant contribution to find pragmatic solutions to these challenges through a focused and thoughtful dialogue and deliberations," he told the gathering.

The theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ reflects the importance India places on collaborative efforts to address global challenges, the minister said.

Thakur also said he would like to reiterate what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said: “Today’s era is not of war. Diplomacy & dialogue is the way forward." This explains India’s position on Ukraine war, said the Union minister.

The G20 FMCBG meeting is preceded by a meeting of G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) today February 22, co-chaired by Ajay Seth, secretary (economic affairs), and RBI Deputy Governor Michael D Patra.

The 1st G20 FMCBG meeting under the G20 Indian Presidency during February 24-25 will see the participation of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of the G20 members, invitee members and heads of International Organisations. In total, there will be 72 delegation attending the meeting.

The Indian Presidency has designed the meeting agenda in a manner that can foster a meaningful exchange of ideas among Ministers and Governors on pragmatic and meaningful approaches to address some of the key global economic issues.

The meeting will be spread over three sessions on February 24th-25th, covering issues such as strengthening multilateral development banks to address shared global challenges of the 21st century, financing for resilient, inclusive and sustainable ‘cities of tomorrow’, leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains. The sessions will also cover issues related to global economy, global health, and international taxation.

The discussions in the G20 FMCBG meeting are intended to provide a clear mandate for the various workstreams of the G20 Finance Track in 2023.

