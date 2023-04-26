Get The Inside Scoop: How Much Do Apple Store Employees In India Really Earn?

The launch of Apple stores in India earlier this month was a sight to behold. Hundreds of people flocked to the stores in Mumbai and Delhi to get a glimpse of the tech giant’s latest offerings. Now details have emerged about the employees at the outlets, once again sparking curiosity about Apple’s exclusive stores.

According to reports, the employees at Apple India’s stores are earning significantly higher salaries compared to their counterparts in other tech retail stores. As per a report by Economic Times, the workers are paid Rs 1 lakh monthly by Apple.

The report also claimed that the workers get health and wellness schemes, tuition fees for studies and discounts for buying Apple products. Apart from this, the staffers also get paid leave.

Apple has recruited about 170 people for its two stores in India. The workers have degrees like Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Master of Technology (MTech) and Master of Business Administration. The Cupertino-based tech giant has recruited people who have studied information technology, management, electrical engineering and computer science.

Employees at Apple’s Delhi store, which is located in Saket, can speak over 15 languages.

As per ET, people who have studied abroad have also been recruited by the company. Staffers have also been brought in from countries in the Middle East and Europe. The workers at Apple’s exclusive stores went through global level customer service training.

Apple opened its first store in India on April 18 in Mumbai’s BKC. “The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India,” CEO Tim Cook tweeted before the store’s opening.

https://twitter.com/tim_cook/status/1648218538778439681

The second store, in Delhi, was opened on April 20.

After his meeting with Tim Cook on April 20, union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Apple may double, or even triple, its investments in India in the coming years.

“I am very confident that this Apple-India partnership has a lot of headroom for investments, growth, exports and jobs - doubling and tripling over coming years," he told Reuters.

Apple already has a presence in India in the manufacturing sector. Taiwanese firms Foxconn and Wistron Corp have facilities for assembling Apple’s products in the country. Apple is keen to expand its production capabilities in India as a step towards reducing its reliance on China.

