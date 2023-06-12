Are Companies More Focussed On Talent Than Degrees Now? Let's Find Out

A decent job requires a solid education. It is believed that it is challenging to find a job without a degree in the Indian labour market. Companies’ opinions are, however, changing now. Even without a degree, there are several industries where high-paying positions are accessible. The long-held myth has also been refuted by a recent report from LinkedIn.

Companies now place a higher value on talents than degrees. According to ZipRecruiter, a degree no longer holds as much weight. According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, most new employment created after 2030 won’t require a degree. By examining the profiles of job initiates between 2021 and 2023, LinkedIn has made stunning conclusions in line with this trend.

Consulting is the industry that offers the most positions that don’t require a bachelor’s degree. The number of people hired in this area increased by 34% between 2021 and 2022. In this case, experience is valued more highly than education. Without a degree, individuals have succeeded in finding employment in positions including client advisor, business consultant, and solution consultant.

Marketing ranks second in terms of occupations available to those without a degree. Social media managers, marketing professionals, and coordinators are just a few of the positions accessible in this industry. They manage web presence, organise marketing for businesses, and implement brand awareness initiatives.

High academic achievement is often required in the field of research. However, job offers for positions such as laboratory technicians, business analysts, and medical laboratory technicians are increasingly accessible without a degree. Without a degree, work as an experimenter, data analyst, and research assistant is also available in this area.

Companies are hiring people without a bachelor’s degree for positions in Human Resources (HR). Companies are giving communication and leadership abilities more weight than academic credentials. They are tasked with helping businesses fill positions with qualified candidates and with keeping the working environment productive.

Non-bachelor graduates might also find lots of employment prospects in the media and communications sector. Jobs for authors, production assistants, editors, and production managers are available from companies in this industry. Additionally, there are many job opportunities available for content providers. Jobs in this industry provide yearly compensation packages between $100,000 and $167,000, or roughly 1 to 1.67 crore rupees, according to ZipRecruiter.