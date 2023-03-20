Risks like theft and burglary can occur at any moment. And if your home has jewellery, technological gadgets, furniture, artwork or other valuables, whether you are the owner or a tenant, a theft could result in huge financial loss. Theft and burglary insurance can save you money if you have home insurance that covers them. It’s very crucial to secure whatever is inside your home. Even if there is a theft, your home insurance can save you and reimburse you in case you lose any valuable possessions.

Just as we insure our cars or ourselves, we cover our homes as well which aids in making up for the harm done to the home. Decent home insurance can cover damages varying from natural calamities to other types of events like thefts and burglaries.

Basic home insurance policy covers:-

Reinstatement Value: This is the amount that is provided to the owner of a home insurance policy to equal the cost of building the home, excluding the value of the land on which the home is built.

Agreed Value: This covers the cost of building the house as well as the land’s value.

Indemnity Worth: This is the home’s market worth, which includes the building’s construction costs and any depreciation due to its age.

Policyholders with home insurance can also get riders and supplemental coverage. Declaring the worth of their assets and selecting the riders they want to have in their insurance policy are both requirements for the policyholder. Depending on the number of add-on covers selected, the premium will vary. Therefore, you don’t need to choose a jewellery rider if you already have a bank vault where you store your jewellery.

Please be aware that there may be sub-limits on some products. For instance, under their Long Term Fire Insurance Policy, HDFC Ergo does not cover coins, currency, jewels, jewellery etc. that are worth more than Rs. 10,000. If a policyholder is temporarily unable to continue living in their home due to a covered peril, some special home insurance policies also provide extra coverage for living expenses.

This falls under the umbrella of rent insurance and is subject to several restrictions, including duration. You may also file a personal accident claim under some house insurance policies to receive paid compensation for temporary or permanent disability resulting from an accident.

