CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaGST Council MeetingPF
Home » Business » Are You A Potential Home Buyer? Know The Difference Between A Flat And An Apartment
1-MIN READ

Are You A Potential Home Buyer? Know The Difference Between A Flat And An Apartment

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 16:56 IST

Delhi, India

The term apartment is majorly used by Americans.

The term apartment is majorly used by Americans.

Understanding your requirements before buying a home is of great importance.

Living in a highrise building in the middle of the city is everyone’s dream. When it comes to choosing a place to live, a buyer often gets confused regarding the type of accommodation they want. Another common confusion is in understanding the difference between an apartment and a flat. The word flat is used in the United Kingdom and other proximate commonwealth countries. It is a British word, meaning a set of rooms that include a standard hall with a master bedroom, other smaller rooms, a kitchen, and a washroom. It is equipped with pivotal amenities and facilities. It is generally a single-storey house. During the Industrial Revolution, the flat system was used to settle multiple workers at the same place around the factories. A lot of land would be needed to settle the immense amount of immigrants and labourers in the same place and set up factories. Therefore the idea of self-sustaining units was introduced, where a single building on a specific amount of land would contain numerous flats.

With time, the idea became so popular that many builders or homeowners demolished their condominiums or individual bungalows to convert them into a flat. A flat system not only saves space or land but also provides more housing and money from the rent.

The term apartment is majorly used by Americans. Home dwellings, studio apartments, a house, and a townhouse generally comes under the apartment setting. An apartment is generally a multi-storey building. It has all basic to high-end, luxurious forms of amenities.

Understanding your requirements before buying a flat or an apartment is of great importance. According to the terminologies previously mentioned, a flat refers to affordable housing that is at a lower price range. Apartments are thought of as the more opulent option that may be accessible to people from different socioeconomic strata and can rise higher than one story. In the Indian context, we do, nevertheless, frequently conflate these terms.

About the Author
Business Desk
A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. lifestyle
  2. Business
  3. Property
  4. news18-discover
first published:July 07, 2023, 16:56 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 16:56 IST