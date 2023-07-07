Are You A Potential Home Buyer? Know The Difference Between A Flat And An Apartment

Living in a highrise building in the middle of the city is everyone’s dream. When it comes to choosing a place to live, a buyer often gets confused regarding the type of accommodation they want. Another common confusion is in understanding the difference between an apartment and a flat. The word flat is used in the United Kingdom and other proximate commonwealth countries. It is a British word, meaning a set of rooms that include a standard hall with a master bedroom, other smaller rooms, a kitchen, and a washroom. It is equipped with pivotal amenities and facilities. It is generally a single-storey house. During the Industrial Revolution, the flat system was used to settle multiple workers at the same place around the factories. A lot of land would be needed to settle the immense amount of immigrants and labourers in the same place and set up factories. Therefore the idea of self-sustaining units was introduced, where a single building on a specific amount of land would contain numerous flats.

With time, the idea became so popular that many builders or homeowners demolished their condominiums or individual bungalows to convert them into a flat. A flat system not only saves space or land but also provides more housing and money from the rent.

The term apartment is majorly used by Americans. Home dwellings, studio apartments, a house, and a townhouse generally comes under the apartment setting. An apartment is generally a multi-storey building. It has all basic to high-end, luxurious forms of amenities.

Understanding your requirements before buying a flat or an apartment is of great importance. According to the terminologies previously mentioned, a flat refers to affordable housing that is at a lower price range. Apartments are thought of as the more opulent option that may be accessible to people from different socioeconomic strata and can rise higher than one story. In the Indian context, we do, nevertheless, frequently conflate these terms.