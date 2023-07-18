Arhar Dal Costs Rs 136 Per Kg, Up 32% From Last Year

India is known as the biggest producer of dal (lentils). However, there has been a rapid increase in the price of toor dal, also known as arhar dal, which is quite common in every household. Reportedly, the rise in the price of arhar dal will ultimately lead to an increase in the prices of other dals as well. The rise in the prices of the dals that are commonly consumed at home has led to a lot of problems for the common man. Earlier, the prices of tomatoes already skyrocketed which gave a negative impact on common households.

According to reports, till July 16, the prices of the dal were reported at Rs 136.29 per kg, which is 32 per cent more than what it was last year, i.e., Rs 103.03 per kg. It was also found that the prices of toor dal have increased by 7 per cent in just one month. A month ago, the price of toor dal was Rs 127.37 per kg, an increase of almost Rs 9 in a month itself.

It was reported that due to the delayed monsoon, the sowing process of these pulses has also been delayed. As per reports from the Ministry of Agriculture, until July 9, the pulses were sown on almost 25.8 per cent less area than last year. The arhar dal production is expected to be lower during these months because of the unusual rainfall in Maharashtra and Karnataka during October. This has impacted the whole cycle of growing these pulses. Food inflation has also increased the prices of moong dal and urad dal.

In order to increase the production of pulses, the government of India has removed the procurement ceiling of 40 per cent for arhar, urad, and toor dals under the Price Support Scheme operations for 2023–24.

For FY 2023-24, the government has kept the custom duty for arhar dal at 10 per cent and for urad dal at zero per cent. Earlier in 2021, the government also allowed the free import of arhar dal, which is still continuing. However, despite their efforts, they are still finding it difficult to control the rising prices of these dals.