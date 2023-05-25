CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stocks To WatchRs 2,000 Note ExchangeFuel Prices In IndiaGold Rates TodayInvestment
Home » Business » Around 40 MT New Steel Capacity to Be Commissioned in India by FY26: Assocham
1-MIN READ

Around 40 MT New Steel Capacity to Be Commissioned in India by FY26: Assocham

Published By: Mohammad Haris

PTI

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 14:42 IST

New Delhi, India

India's total installed steel-making capacity was 154 MT as of March 2023.

India's total installed steel-making capacity was 154 MT as of March 2023.

Domestic steel production capacity is expected to touch 300 MT and crude steel production is likely to reach 255 MT by FY31

Around 40 million tonne (MT) of new steel-making capacity will be commissioned by 2025-26, an industry executive said on Thursday. Vinod Nowal — the Chairman of Assocham’s National Council on Iron and Steel — made the remarks at India Steel Summit in the national capital.

Domestic steel production capacity is expected to touch 300 MT and crude steel production is likely to reach 255 MT by FY31, he said.

Nowal, who is also the chairman of JSW Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd, said, “Fresh steel capacities of accumulating to 35-40 MT per annum are lined up for commissioning by FY26".

top videos

    As per the industry body Indian Steel Association (ISA), India’s total installed steel-making capacity was 154 MT as of March 2023.

    Another 40 MT capacity addition by FY26 will scale it up to 194 MT.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Mohammad Haris
    Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
    first published:May 25, 2023, 14:42 IST
    last updated:May 25, 2023, 14:42 IST