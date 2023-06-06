Ashish Deora, The Harvard Alumnus, Who Bought Ratan Tata-backed NestAway At Rs 90 Crore

The Startup trend has been on the rise in India lately and many VCs and business magnates acquire small companies to scale up and expand. But today, we’ll talk about an entrepreneur who acquired the Ratan Tata-backed company NestAway Technologies Private Limited.

Bangalore-based NestAway is an online home rental startup. It has been acquired by Ashish Deora, who founded Aurum Ventures in 1996 at the age of 21 and is its current CEO.

“After successfully scaling up HelloWorld’s operations within a year, Aurum PropTech (a part of Aurum Ventures) has strategically acquired NestAway. The founders of HelloWorld, Jitendra Jagadev and Ismail Khan, who were originally part of the founding team at NestAway, will now lead NestAway post-acquisition," the company said in a press release.

As per reports, this acquisition would help both parties. NestAway would benefit from Aurum PropTech’s technology and the latter would get a foothold in the growing real estate sector.

Ashish Deora studied at Harvard Business School where he majored in Mergers and Acquisitions, Corporate Restructuring. At Harvard itself, he has also completed OPM i.e. Owner President Management Program. Apart from this, Deora has done B.Com from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata. Earlier, he did his schooling at Scindia School, Gwalior.

Ashish Deora is currently the CEO of Aurum Ventures. He has decades of experience from mining to the telecom sector. His listed software firm Aurum PropTech Limited has acquired NestAway which was valued at about Rs 1,800 crore in 2019. But the interesting fact is that Deora bought it for only Rs 90 crore.

Deora has built businesses in several sectors including telecom, aviation, mining and real estate. In 1999, Ashish established IOL Telecom which was the first company to develop and sell optical fibre in Mumbai.

NestAway was founded in 2015 by Jitendra Jagadev and Ismail Khan. The company offers fully furnished rental homes to young professionals and students in prominent cities across India. In 2019, NestAway successfully secured more than $110 million in funding from notable investors like Tiger Global, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs and Ratan Tata’s UC-RNT Fund.