Ashneer Grover In Delhi HC: Deleted Posts Against BharatPe; Wants To 'Get Out Of The Gutter'

During the court proceedings at the Delhi High Court on May 26, the lawyer representing Ashneer Grover, the embattled co-founder of BharatPe, informed the court that the former managing director of the fintech firm had deleted certain social media posts against the company as he ‘wants to get out of the gutter.’

Expressing Grover’s intent, the lawyer stated, “I don’t know when we went into the gutter. But I want to come out of it now… He has deleted his posts," Moneycontrol reported.

This comes after the Delhi High Court on May 16 had remarked that if Grover and BharatPe had both decided to enter the gutter, they should remain there, referring to the disrespectful language used by the parties towards each other.

The court had asked Grover, along with officials of the fintech company, to refrain from employing disrespectful and damaging language towards one another.

top videos

In today’s hearing, the Delhi High Court has directed BharatPe to remove the reference to the phrase “Grover family" from a public statement issued by the company, which accused Grover and some of his relatives of financial misconduct.

While Grover’s legal counsel sought a court order mandating BharatPe’s compliance, the representative for BharatPe assured the court that their client would remove the mention regardless of the court’s decision.