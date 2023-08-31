'Your Boys Have Run Away': Ashneer Grover Takes A Dig At BharatPe After Dhruv Bahl Resignation

Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover’s tweet on Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl’s exit from BharatPe has captured the attention of internet users.

Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, former COO of BharatPe who was recently reassigned as Chief Business Officer (CBO) for the company’s merchant lending division, has stepped down from his position. Mr Bahl’s departure comes after BharatPe saw several high-level exits in recent months.

Notably, Mr Bahl joined the company in 2020 as head of operations and was elevated to Chief Operating Officer, before assuming his present role of CBO for Merchant Lending.

Grover posted a tweet in Haryanvi, "Tau tare se na hone wala, tai choudhari banan lag rhya , taare baalak chor ke bhg liye, pachhe ko ho le. (Tau, You just cannot do the needful. The way you act is like a Chaudhary (strong man). Your kids have even fled the scene so you get back now.)"

Tweeting in Haryanvi should be a thing:ताऊ !तारे से ना होने वालातै चौधरी बाणन लग रह्यातारे बालक छोड़ के भग लिएपाछे को हो ले https://t.co/yD2fEzNfN9 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) August 30, 2023

Bahl played a pivotal role in overseeing the reorganization of the company following Grover’s exit. His association with BharatPe began in 2020 when he joined as the Head of Operations. Prior to his tenure at BharatPe, he had contributed to various organizations including Airtel Payments Bank, Paytm Bank, and Fortis Healthcare.

“We would like to confirm that Mr. Bahl is moving on from BharatPe to pursue his entrepreneurial passions. He has been an integral part of the organisation and contributed to the growth of the company. We thank him for his contribution to BharatPe’s journey and wish him all the best for future endeavours," a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the merchant lending business has grown significantly over the last year, “under the able guidance of an experienced leadership team", reaffirming that the exit will not impact operations.

Meanwhile, Mr Grover’s tweet has gone viral, amusing internet users who left laugh emojis on his post, while some called his post "epic."

BharatPe’s troubles began at the start of 2022 with the high-profile exit of its founder Ashneer Grover. His resignation came after BharatPe sacked Mr Grover and his wife for alleged financial irregularities. The fintech company, in December 2022, filed a criminal lawsuit against Mr. Grover and his family seeking Rs 88.67 crore in damages, accusing him of cheating and embezzling funds.

Chief Technology Officer Vijay Aggarwal, the Head of Consumer Product-PostPe Nehul Malhotra, the Chief Product Officer of Lending and Consumer Products Rajat Jain, and the Vice-President of Technology Geetanshu Singla, also recently stepped down from BharatPe.