Asia's First 'Amazon Air' Freight Service Launched in Hyderabad; T’gana Min Hails ‘Landmark Moment’

E-commerce giant Amazon launched its dedicated air cargo service ‘Amazon Air’ in Hyderabad, making it the company’s first such launch outside US and Europe and India’s first air cargo network by an e-commerce company. Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao termed the launch a “landmark moment" for the state and the Indian aviation sector.

Minister Rao officially launched the services at the GMR Aero Technic facility near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Monday.

Amazon chose Telangana to launch Amazon Air, its first dedicated air cargo network outside North America and Europe, to enhance its transportation network further and enable faster deliveries to customers in India.

Addressing the launch, KT Rama Rao said that Telangana won the ‘Best State Award’ title for aerospace from the Ministry of Civil Aviation three times in a row and Hyderabad was ranked the “Most Cost-Effective Aerospace City in the World" by FT FDA global rankings.

“Telangana’s growth and success are intricately linked to the expansion of the logistics sector, including its air cargo infrastructure. Air cargo traffic in Hyderabad also witnessed a 35 per cent growth in volumes during 2021," he said, adding the Hyderabad airport is “one of the best airports in the world and continues to win laurels every year."

‘landmark moment’

The minister said the Amazon Air launch was a “landmark moment" for the state, the Indian aviation sector and the country’s e-commerce industries. In the long run, he said, it will also help onboard more sellers from Telangana and the rest of India on Amazon’s global e-commerce platform. The minister assured complete support to Amazon’s activities in the state.

“Hyderabad is home to Amazon’s world’s largest campus. Amazon Web Services invested over $4.4 billion (Rs.36,300 crore) in Hyderabad. Amazon has in Hyderabad its largest fulfilment footprint in Asia," Rao added.

Speaking further about the state’s achievements, he said that Telangana registered a GSDP of USD 140 Billion in Financial Year 2021-22; the per capita has doubled since 2014: from Rs 1.24 lakh to Rs 2.78 lakh and the state ranked second in India’s Innovation Index. Telangana secured a spot among the top three states in India in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings, a joint initiative by the World Bank and the Indian Government, he said.

The event was attended by senior officials, including, Director of Aerospace and Defence Praveen PA, Vice President of Customer Fulfilment (APAC, MENA & LATAM) & WW Customer Service at Amazon Akhil Saxena, Vice President of Amazon Global Air Sarah Rhoads, Vice President of Public Policy at Amazon India Chetan Krishnaswamy, Director of Amazon Global AIR Planning, Performance & Cargo Raoul Sreenivasan and Director of FC, Supply Chain & GSF at Amazon Abhinav Singh.

