An image of a large crowd at the office of real estate developer DLF following the launch of a new project in Gurugram is currently going viral on the internet. Alok Jain, a research expert based in Delhi, posted a photo of people standing in line for what appeared to be the purchase of luxury properties worth more than Rs 7 crore. He also disputed claims that the real estate market was supposedly in decline.

Weekend Investing’s founder stated, “Someone sent me scenes from #DLF office where ppl are lining up to buy luxury homes worth 7 cr+ Where is the real estate slowing down!!? Arbour, a brand-new luxury development by DLF, is the company’s first high-rise condominium in almost ten years, according to a Moneycontrol article. Jain provided an update on the trending image on Tuesday. He claimed that a DLF dealer had informed him that all 1,137 apartments were sold within three days for a price of Rs. 7 crore each. He contributed to the article “Mind gone numb”.

In response to the message, several Twitter users claimed that brokers or investors would have made up the majority of the buyers. The viral image has left investors perplexed. Still, there is no word from the managing director of DLF. On Twitter, a person wrote, “90 percent is bought by a few groups of investors/brokers. Have you visited Camelias on the Gurgaon Golf course? Everything is sold out from DLF. Go in the evening and see how many apartment lights are switched on. Less than 40 per cent of inhabitants out of which half are on rent!"

Crest and Camellias was the recent endeavour finished by DLF. Arbour, which spans 25.8 acres and consists of five towers, is situated in Sector 63 of Gurgaon, according to the reports. The apartments, which have a total of 39 floors and a ground floor, are allegedly offered at a base price of 18,000 rupees per square foot and have the square footage of 3,900. Three parking spaces are available for each apartment, and they all have electric car charging stations.

