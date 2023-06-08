Attention! RBI Releases List Of Unauthorised Foreign Exchange Entities; Check Full List

RBI List of Unauthorised Forex Entities in India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has added eight new entities to the unauthorised forex entities list. Releasing the updated list, the RBI said these entities are neither authorised to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, (FEMA) nor authorised to operate electronic trading platforms (ETPs) for forex transactions.

“The Alert List also contains names of entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ETPs, including through advertisements of such unauthorised entities or claiming to be providing training/advisory services," the RBI said.

The RBI’s List of Entities That Are Neither Authorised To Deal In Forex Nor Authorised To Operate Electronic Trading Platform:

1- Alpari: https://alpari.com

https://alpari.com 2- AnyFX https://anyfx.in

https://anyfx.in 3- Ava Trade https://www.avatrade.com

https://www.avatrade.com 4- Binomo https://binomoidr.com/in

https://binomoidr.com/in 5- eToro https://www.etoro.com

https://www.etoro.com 6- Exness https://www.exness.com

https://www.exness.com 7- Expert Option https://expertoption.com

https://expertoption.com 8- FBS https://fbs.com

https://fbs.com 9- FinFxPro https://finfxpro.com

https://finfxpro.com 10- Forex.com https://www.forex.com

https://www.forex.com 11- Forex4money https://www.forex4money.com

https://www.forex4money.com 12- Foxorex https://foxorex.com

https://foxorex.com 13- FTMO https://ftmo.com/en

https://ftmo.com/en 14- FVP Trade https://fvpt-uk.com

https://fvpt-uk.com 15- FXPrimus https://fxprimus.com

https://fxprimus.com 16- FX Street https://www.fxstreet.com

https://www.fxstreet.com 17- FXCM https://www.fxcm.com

https://www.fxcm.com 18- FxNice https://fx-nice.net

https://fx-nice.net 19- FXTM https://www.forextime.com

https://www.forextime.com 20- HotForex https://www.hotforex.com

https://www.hotforex.com 21- ibell Markets https://ibellmarkets.com

https://ibellmarkets.com 22- IC Markets https://www.icmarkets.com

https://www.icmarkets.com 23- iFOREX https://www.iforex.in

https://www.iforex.in 24- IG Markets https://www.ig.com

https://www.ig.com 25- IQ Option https://iq-option.com

https://iq-option.com 26- NTS Forex Trading https://ntstradingrobot.com

Trading https://ntstradingrobot.com 27- OctaFX https://octaindia.net, https://hi.octafx.com, https://www.octafx.com

https://octaindia.net, https://hi.octafx.com, https://www.octafx.com 28- Olymp Trade https://olymptrade.com

https://olymptrade.com 29- TD Ameritrade https://www.tdameritrade.com

https://www.tdameritrade.com 30- TP Global FX https://www.tpglobalfx.com

https://www.tpglobalfx.com 31- Trade Sight FX https://tradesightfx.co.in

https://tradesightfx.co.in 32- Urban Forex https://www.urbanforex.com

https://www.urbanforex.com 33- XM https://www.xm.com

https://www.xm.com 34- XTB https://www.xtb.com

https://www.xtb.com 35- Quotex https://quotex.com

https://quotex.com 36- FX Western https://www.fxwestern.com

https://www.fxwestern.com 37- Pocket Option https://pocketoption.com

https://pocketoption.com 38- Tickmill https://www.tickmill.com

https://www.tickmill.com 39- Cabana Capitals https://www.cabanacapitals.com

https://www.cabanacapitals.com 40- Vantage Markets https://www.vantagemarkets.com

https://www.vantagemarkets.com 41- VT Markets https://www.vtmarkets.com

https://www.vtmarkets.com 42- Iron Fx https://www.ironfx.com

https://www.ironfx.com 43- Infinox https://www.infinox.com

https://www.infinox.com 44- BD Swiss https://global.bdswiss.com

https://global.bdswiss.com 45- FP Markets https://www.fpmarkets.com

https://www.fpmarkets.com 46- MetaTrader 4 https://www.metatrader4.com

https://www.metatrader4.com 47- MetaTrader 5 https://www.metatrader5.com

https://www.metatrader5.com 48- Pepperstone https://pepperstone.com

https://pepperstone.com 49- QFX Markets https://qfxmarkets.com/

https://qfxmarkets.com/ 50- 2WinTrade https://www.2wintrade.com/

https://www.2wintrade.com/ 51- Guru Trade7 Limited https://www.gurutrade7.com/

https://www.gurutrade7.com/ 52- Bric Trade https://www.brictrade.com/

https://www.brictrade.com/ 53- Rubik Trade https://www.rubiktrade.com/

https://www.rubiktrade.com/ 54- Dream Trade Mobile application

Mobile application 55- Mini Trade Mobile application

Mobile application 56- Trust Trade Mobile application.

“This list is not exhaustive. An entity not appearing in the list should not be assumed to be authorised by the RBI. The authorisation status of any person/ETP can be ascertained from the list of authorised persons and authorised ETPs," the RBI said in a statement.