Attention! RBI Releases List Of Unauthorised Foreign Exchange Entities; Check Full List

RBI List of Unauthorised Forex Entities in India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has added eight new entities to the unauthorised forex entities list. Releasing the updated list, the RBI said these entities are neither authorised to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, (FEMA) nor authorised to operate electronic trading platforms (ETPs) for forex transactions.
“The Alert List also contains names of entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ETPs, including through advertisements of such unauthorised entities or claiming to be providing training/advisory services," the RBI said.
The RBI’s List of Entities That Are Neither Authorised To Deal In Forex Nor Authorised To Operate Electronic Trading Platform:
- 1- Alpari: https://alpari.com
- 2- AnyFX https://anyfx.in
- 3- Ava Trade https://www.avatrade.com
- 4- Binomo https://binomoidr.com/in
- 5- eToro https://www.etoro.com
- 6- Exness https://www.exness.com
- 7- Expert Option https://expertoption.com
- 8- FBS https://fbs.com
- 9- FinFxPro https://finfxpro.com
- 10- Forex.com https://www.forex.com
- 11- Forex4money https://www.forex4money.com
- 12- Foxorex https://foxorex.com
- 13- FTMO https://ftmo.com/en
- 14- FVP Trade https://fvpt-uk.com
- 15- FXPrimus https://fxprimus.com
- 16- FX Street https://www.fxstreet.com
- 17- FXCM https://www.fxcm.com
- 18- FxNice https://fx-nice.net
- 19- FXTM https://www.forextime.com
- 20- HotForex https://www.hotforex.com
- 21- ibell Markets https://ibellmarkets.com
- 22- IC Markets https://www.icmarkets.com
- 23- iFOREX https://www.iforex.in
- 24- IG Markets https://www.ig.com
- 25- IQ Option https://iq-option.com
- 26- NTS Forex Trading https://ntstradingrobot.com
- 27- OctaFX https://octaindia.net, https://hi.octafx.com, https://www.octafx.com
- 28- Olymp Trade https://olymptrade.com
- 29- TD Ameritrade https://www.tdameritrade.com
- 30- TP Global FX https://www.tpglobalfx.com
- 31- Trade Sight FX https://tradesightfx.co.in
- 32- Urban Forex https://www.urbanforex.com
- 33- XM https://www.xm.com
- 34- XTB https://www.xtb.com
- 35- Quotex https://quotex.com
- 36- FX Western https://www.fxwestern.com
- 37- Pocket Option https://pocketoption.com
- 38- Tickmill https://www.tickmill.com
- 39- Cabana Capitals https://www.cabanacapitals.com
- 40- Vantage Markets https://www.vantagemarkets.com
- 41- VT Markets https://www.vtmarkets.com
- 42- Iron Fx https://www.ironfx.com
- 43- Infinox https://www.infinox.com
- 44- BD Swiss https://global.bdswiss.com
- 45- FP Markets https://www.fpmarkets.com
- 46- MetaTrader 4 https://www.metatrader4.com
- 47- MetaTrader 5 https://www.metatrader5.com
- 48- Pepperstone https://pepperstone.com
- 49- QFX Markets https://qfxmarkets.com/
- 50- 2WinTrade https://www.2wintrade.com/
- 51- Guru Trade7 Limited https://www.gurutrade7.com/
- 52- Bric Trade https://www.brictrade.com/
- 53- Rubik Trade https://www.rubiktrade.com/
- 54- Dream Trade Mobile application
- 55- Mini Trade Mobile application
- 56- Trust Trade Mobile application.
“This list is not exhaustive. An entity not appearing in the list should not be assumed to be authorised by the RBI. The authorisation status of any person/ETP can be ascertained from the list of authorised persons and authorised ETPs," the RBI said in a statement.