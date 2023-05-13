CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Business » Auditor of Zomato Subsidiary Resigns With Effect From May 13
1-MIN READ

Auditor of Zomato Subsidiary Resigns With Effect From May 13

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 16:44 IST

New Delhi, India

In a regulatory filing, Zomato said statutory auditor of its material subsidiary resigned with effect from May 13, 2023

In a regulatory filing, Zomato said statutory auditor of its material subsidiary resigned with effect from May 13, 2023

BB & Associates was re-appointed as the statutory auditors of Zomato Hyperpure Pvt Ltd for a period of five years after shareholder's resolution in July

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Saturday said the auditor of its subsidiary Zomato Hyperpure Pvt Ltd, BB & Associates has resigned. In a regulatory filing, Zomato said statutory auditor of its material subsidiary resigned with effect from May 13, 2023.

In a letter to the board of Zomato Hyperpure Pvt Ltd, which was shared on stock exchanges, BB & Associates said its resignation was after various discussions with the management of holding company Zomato Ltd.

    “We understand that they want to appoint one of the large audit firms as statutory auditors of the company. Accordingly, we have agreed to step down as statutory auditors of the company w.e.f. May 13, 2023," the letter said.

    BB & Associates was re-appointed as the statutory auditors of Zomato Hyperpure Pvt Ltd for a period of five years after shareholder’s resolution on July 14, 2021.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    first published:May 13, 2023, 16:44 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 16:44 IST