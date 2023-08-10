Author Reveals Why Elon Musk Purchased Two-Bedroom House Before The Release Of His Biography

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has made a significant lifestyle change by selling most of his houses and acquiring a modest residence in Boca Chica, Texas. This decision aligns with his focus on advancing ventures like rocket manufacturing and electric vehicle development. Walter Isaacson, a prominent American author and Musk’s biographer has shared a rare glimpse of Musk’s new abode in Boca Chica, Texas. This location is also home to SpaceX’s development and testing facilities.

Isaacson took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to describe Musk’s residence as a spartan two-bedroom house. He revealed that in 2020, Musk made the deliberate choice to divest himself of his five expansive properties and adopt the minimalist lifestyle of his new dwelling. Isaacson’s tweet hinted that his upcoming book, ‘Elon Musk’, will delve into the motivations behind Musk’s decision to opt for such modest living quarters.

Accompanying the tweet was an image showcasing a section of the house, featuring a kitchen and a part of the living room furnished with a wooden table. Isaacson disclosed that he and Musk frequented this residence, where the billionaire often utilized the wooden table as a workstation for his phone calls. The house exudes an organized ambience, with a line jacket hanging on a chair. Additionally, the image captures a model rocket placed on the table, alongside what appears to be a white Japanese sword or Katana.

Social media users appreciated the information and one of them wrote that.” I normally read ebooks on my Kindle, but I pre-ordered the hard copy version-mainly because the cover looks dope.”

Isaacson’s biography on Musk will be released on September 12 and is available for pre-order. An excerpt from the book on Amazon reads,” From the author of Steve Jobs and other bestselling biographies, this is the astonishingly intimate story of the most fascinating and controversial innovator of our era—a rule-breaking visionary who helped to lead the world into the era of electric vehicles, private space exploration, and artificial intelligence. Oh, and took over Twitter.” The excerpt also describes that Musk was often beaten by bullies in South Africa when he was a kid. He also suffered a lot of emotional abuse from his father.

This biography is available in Audiobook and Audio CD format as well.