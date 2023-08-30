Authorities Order Safety Audit Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway After Rolls Royce-Fuel Tanker Collision

We hear about road accidents every day. Recently, a Rolls Royce met with an accident in Nuh, Haryana. In the accident, the vehicle collided with a fuel tanker standing on the road and two people died on the spot. The accident happened on the access control highway. Such accidents happen on expressways every day. This is the reason that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to conduct a safety audit to deal with them on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. NHAI has sought the help of IIT for this. Let’s take a look.

According to reports, the IIT team will conduct a survey and submit the report to NHAI. Based on this, NHAI will make the necessary changes. Structural design, entry and exit, slip roads, stoppage points and other infrastructure will be examined in the audit. This will help increase the security of the people. At present, only the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been opened to the common people. This part of 246 km goes from Sohna, near Gurugram, to Dausa in Rajasthan.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was inaugurated on February 15 this year. Since then, 150 accidents have happened on this route. As the movement of people on this road increases, the number of accidents also increases. In the initial days, 12,000 vehicles used to travel on this route every day; now their number has increased to 28,000. NHAI officials said that there are 1-2 accidents every day on the expressway, most of which are not fatal.

Reports suggest that for several kilometres on the expressway, only a flat road goes on. It is quite monotonous, due to which people start feeling sleepy and this causes accidents. NHAI is planning to install rumble strips in many places. The car vibrates when vehicles pass over it and helps keep the drivers awake.

In the recent Rolls-Royce accident, a victim named Vikas Malu, luckily survived with some serious injuries, while two passengers, who were in the oil tanker, lost their lives on the spot.

The reports suggest that when the vehicle collided with the tanker on the highway, the luxury car’s speed was said to be around 230 kilometres per hour. As soon as the vehicle met the accident it caught fire in no time, after which the injured were taken out and shifted to a hospital in Gurgaon.