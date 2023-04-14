Bank Holiday 2023: Are Banks Closed for Ambedkar Jayanti on Friday?

Banks across India will remain closed today, April 14 on the account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Bohag/ Bihu/ Cheiraoba/ Vaisakhi/ Baisakhi/ Tamil New Year’s Day/ Maha Bisubha Sankranti/ Biju Festival/ Buisu festival in some states, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bank official holiday calendar. Besides, Banks will remain closed on April 15 on the account of Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day.

April 14 bank holiday: Banks to remain closed in these cities

Banks will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

According to RBI guidelines, banks are closed on Sundays as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. The central government divided the holidays into three categories, under the Negotiable Instruments Act, of 1881.

Bank Holidays in April 2023

April 15: Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day

April 18: Shab-l-Qadr

April 21: Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida

April 22: Ramzan Eid

Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti falls on April 14 - the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar or BR Ambedkar, who is known as the ‘Father of The Indian Constitution.’

Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a renowned social reformer and a Dalit icon, was born on April 14 in 1891. He died on December 6 in 1956.

