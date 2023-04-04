Bank Holiday 2023: Are Banks Closed Today for Mahavir Jayanti? Check Full List here

Are Banks Closed Today? As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bank official holiday calendar, public and private sector banks will remain closed today, April 4 on account of Mahavir Jayanti in some states. Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir and is celebrated across the country and is the most important festival of Jains. Notably, bank holidays differ depending on the state.

Banks closed for Mahavir Jayanti in these states

-April 4 (Tuesday)- Mahavir Jayanti- Banks are closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Lucknow, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand.

-April 5 (Wednesday)- Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday- Banks closed in Hyderabad.

Bank holidays in April

In April 2023, banks will be closed for 15 days across states including bank closing, regional holidays along with Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

Banks will be closed in April on the occasions of yearly accounts closing, Mahavir Jayanti, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday, Good Friday, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival, Tamil New Year’s Day, Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Shab-l-Qadr, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida and Ramzan Eid (Eid-Ul-Fitr).

The RBI issues bank holidays list on its official website- https://www.rbi.org.in/. The central bank places the holidays under three categories- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act;

Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Even if the banks are closed, the bank’s services are available online, the customers are unlikely to face any problems.

Upcoming holidays in April 2023

-April 14 (Friday)- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Baisakhi/Tamil New AYear’s Day/Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival- Banks are closed in most of the except Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Mehalaya, Homalchal Pradesh.

-April 15 (Saturday)- Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)- Banks are closed in Tripura, Assam, Kerala, Bengal, Himachal Pradesh.

-April 18 (Tuesday)- Shab-l-Qadr- Banks are closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

-April 21 (Friday)- Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida- Banks are closed in Tripura, Jammu and Srinagar, Kerala.

-April 22 (Saturday)- Ramzan Eid (Eid-Ul-Fitr): Banks are closed on account of fourth Saturday.

