Bank Holiday: Are Banks in Your City Closed Due to Holi on March 7,8?

Banks are closed on March 7, 8 and 9 in some states on the occasion of the festival of Holi. Banks will be closed for almost 12 days across the country in the month of March, as per the RBI bank holiday list.

Here are the cities in which banks will be closed on March 7, 8 and 9.

On March 7, banks will remain closed on the occasion of Holi/Holika Dahan/ Dhulandi/ Dol Jatra, Dhuleti/ Yaosang in Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ranchi, and Srinagar.

On March 8, banks will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Gangtok.

On March 9, banks will remain shut in Patna.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in March:

March 07– Holi/Holi (Second Day)/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra (Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ranchi and Srinagar regions)

March 8: Bank holidays in some cities including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Gangtok.

March 09– Holi (Patna)

March 11– Second Saturday

March 12– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 19– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 22: Bank holidays in some cities including Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Patna.

March 25– Fourth Saturday

March 26– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 30: Bank holidays in some cities including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Patna, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nagpur.

Even though the banks will remain shut on these days, customers will be able to use ATMs, mobile banking and online banking-related operations on these days.

