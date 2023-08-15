Independence Day 2023: Are Banks Closed Today?

Bank Holiday Independence Day 2023: During August 2023, banks are scheduled to remain closed for a total of 14 days, which includes Sundays, the second Saturday, and the fourth Saturday. In observance of Independence Day, on August 15, all public and private banks across the country will remain closed. As indicated in the Reserve Bank of India holiday list, August 15 is designated as a bank holiday.

Based on the holiday calendar of the RBI, this month includes eight state-specific holidays. Both public and private banks in select states will remain closed on occasions like Independence Day, Tendong Lho Rum Faat, Parsi New Year, Onam, Raksha Bandhan, and more.

Those intending to visit the bank for urgent matters are advised to take note of the listed holidays. Nonetheless, internet banking services will remain accessible nationwide on all days.

Here is the list of remaining bank holidays for August 2023: (Check Full List)

August 15: Independence Day

August 16: Parsi New Year (Banks will remain shut in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur to celebrate Parsi New Year)

August 18: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Banks will remain shut in Guwahati on account of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva)

August 20: Third Sunday

August 26: Fourth Saturday of the month

August 27: Fourth Sunday of the month

August 28: First Onam (Banks will remain shut in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate First Onam)

August 29: Thiruvonam (Banks will remain shut in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate Thiruvonam.0

August 30: Raksha Bandhan (Banks will remain shut in Jaipur and Srinagar on account of Raksha Bandhan)

August 31: Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol (Banks will remain shut in Gangtok, Dehradun, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram on account of Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol)

All the bank holidays are designated in three categories, which include Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.