Bank Holidays In India: Banks Closed For 12 Days In June 2023; Check Full List Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of Bank Holidays for June 2023. In the month of June, in addition to the customary weekends, banks will remain closed in numerous states due to festivities such as Rath Yatra, Kharchi Puja, and Eid ul Azha.

Bank holidays in India are decided by the RBI. The RBI publishes a list of bank holidays every year, which includes national holidays, state holidays, and religious holidays. Banks are required to remain closed on all of the holidays listed in the RBI’s schedule.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the particular state. Regional holidays are decided by respective state governments.

The holidays come into effect under three categories, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

Bank Holidays in June 2023 are as follows:

June 4, 2023: Sunday.

June 10, 2023: Second Saturday.

June 11, 2023: Sunday

June 15, 2023: Mizoram and Odisha will experience bank closures on account of Raja Sankranti.

June 18, 2023: Sunday.

June 20, 2023: Rath Yatra will lead to bank closures in Odisha.

June 24, 2023: Fourth Saturday

June 25, 2023: Sunday

June 26, 2023: Kharchi Puja will lead to bank closures in Tripura.

June 28, 2023: Eid Ul Azha prompts bank closures in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir.

June 29, 2023: On the occasion of Eid ul Azha, banks will be closed in other states.

June 30, 2023: Reema Eid Ul Azha will result in bank closures in Mizoram and Odisha.

It should be noted that these are only the bank holidays. There may be other holidays that are observed in specific states or regions. It is always best to check with your local bank or government office to confirm the dates of any holidays that may affect your business.

People will not face any problems with bank-related work as holidays are not frequent or are at short intervals; ATMs, cash deposits, online banking and mobile banking will continue to function. These holidays may vary from state to state as holidays are determined keeping in mind the local festivals.

The RBI’s schedule of bank holidays is published on the RBI’s website. You can also find the schedule of bank holidays on the websites of individual banks.