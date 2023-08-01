CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Business » Bank Holidays Ahead: Your Bank Is Closed For 14 Days In August; Check Full List Here
1-MIN READ

Bank Holidays Ahead: Your Bank Is Closed For 14 Days In August; Check Full List Here

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 11:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Bank Holidays In August 2023: Check Full List Here. (Representative image)

Bank Holidays In August: This month will witness a number of holidays in India and it is advised to check the list before going to your bank.

Bank Holidays In August 2023: Based on the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed for 14 days in August 2023, encompassing various holidays such as Sundays, second Saturdays, and fourth Saturdays. There will be eight state-specific holidays in the month of August.

Both public and private banks in select states will remain closed on the occasions like Tendong Lho Rum Faat, Parsi New Year, Onam, Raksha Bandhan, and more. Those intending to visit the bank for urgent matters are advised to take note of the listed holidays. Nonetheless, internet banking services will remain accessible nationwide on all days.

Here is the list of bank holidays for August 2023:

August 6: First Sunday of the month

August 8: Tendong Lho Rum Faat (Banks will remain shut in Gangtok on account of Tendong Lho Rum Faat)

August 12: Second Saturday of the month

August 13: Second Sunday of the month

August 15: Independence Day (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram for Independence Day)

August 16: Parsi New Year (Banks will remain shut in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur to celebrate Parsi New Year)

August 18: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Banks will remain shut in Guwahati on account of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva)

August 20: Third Sunday

August 26: Fourth Saturday of the month

August 27: Fourth Sunday of the month

August 28: First Onam (Banks will remain shut in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate First Onam)

August 29: Thiruvonam (Banks will remain shut in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate Thiruvonam.0

August 30: Raksha Bandhan (Banks will remain shut in Jaipur and Srinagar on account of Raksha Bandhan)

August 31: Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol (Banks will remain shut in Gangtok, Dehradun, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram on account of Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol)

All the bank holidays are designated in three categories, which include Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

first published:August 01, 2023, 11:05 IST
