Bank Holidays In April 2023: For 15 Days Banks Are Closed; Check Full List Here

Bank Holidays April 2023: In India, banks follow a list of holidays that are declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays include both national and regional holidays, and the dates may vary depending on the state or region.

In addition to national holidays, each state or region has its own list of holidays, which can vary from one state to another. For example, some states may observe holidays for regional festivals or important cultural events.

Banks are usually closed on these holidays, and customers are advised to plan their banking transactions accordingly. However, some banks may have certain branches open on specific holidays for urgent transactions, such as foreign exchange services, and online banking services are usually available 24/7.

The month of April will witness a number of bank holidays. In total, banks in India will be closed for a total of 15 days in this month, including weekends.

Bank customers should be aware of the bank holidays in April 2023 in order to make arrangements for their bank visits.

Banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month, whereas the second and fourth Saturdays are holidays for bankers.

It is important to note that the bank holiday in each state will depend upon the list of holidays released by the RBI on its official website. It is advised to check the RBI website for the latest updates on bank holidays.

Banks will be closed in April on the occasions of Mahavir Jayanti, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday, Good Friday, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival, Tamil New Year’s Day, Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Shab-e-Qadr, Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida and Ramzan Eid (Eid-Ul-Fitr).

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of April 2023. Check out the list here.

April 1, 2023: Banks on the 1st date of April were closed due to the annual closing of the banks. Banks in Aizawl, Shillong, Shimla, and Chandigarh were opened.

April 2, 2023: Sunday

April 4: Mahavir Jayanti (Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, and Ranchi).

April 5: Jagjivan Ram Jayanti (Bank will be closed in Hyderabad)

April 7: Good Friday ( Banks will be closed all over India except Agartala, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar).

April 8: Second Saturday

April 9: Sunday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti ( Banks will be closed all over India except Bhopal, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong, and Shimla)

April 15: Vishu, Bohag, Bihu, Himachal Day, Bengali New Year ( Bank holiday will be witnessed in Agartala, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram)

April 16: Sunday

April 18: Shab-E-Qadr ( Bank branches will be closed in Jammu and Kashmir)

April 21: Eid-Ul-Fitr ( Banks will be closed in Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, and Kerala)

April 22: Fourth Saturday

Meanwhile, banks in India may soon adopt a 5-day working rule. Reportedly, the Indian Banks Association is reviewing a proposal on the same.

