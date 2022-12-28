Bank Holidays in January 2023: Banks to Remain Closed for 14 Days in January; Check List

The New Year is just around the corner and that means most of us have plans regarding our finances. As various festivals and holidays fall in January, you need to plan your tasks in line with that. The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of January 2023. According to the list, banks will remain shut for 14 days in the upcoming month. However, some of these holidays will be state-specific i.e., only certain states/regions will observe the bank holidays on those dates. National bank holidays are observed by all banks across the country.

Holidays for regional festivals will be observed only by the banks situated in the state.

All branches of all public sector and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain shut on the holidays officially notified by the RBI. However, on these days, online and net banking services will remain functional.

All the bank holidays have been categorized into four distinct categories under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 – Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks’ Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

So, if you are planning to visit the nearest bank branch for important work in January 2023, we have the complete list of bank holidays that will help you plan better.

List of Bank Holidays in January, 2023

Sunday, 1 January 2023:

Banks will remain closed across India due to Sunday/ New Year.

Monday, 2 January 2023:

Aizawl – Banks will be closed in the city due to New Year celebrations.

Tuesday, 3 January 2023:

Imphal – Lenders will be shut due to Imoinu Iratpa.

Wednesday, 4 January 2023:

Imphal – Banks will remain closed due to Gaan-Ngai celebrations.

Sunday, 8 January, 2023:

There will be a bank holiday in all Indian states as it is a Sunday.

Saturday, 14 January 2023:

Bank holiday will be observed across India as it is the second Saturday of the month.

Sunday, 15 January 2023:

All lenders will be closed on Sunday.

Monday, 16 January 2023:

Chennai – The lenders will be closed in the city on account of Thiruvalluvar Day.

Tuesday, 17 January 2023:

Chennai – Lenders will be shut due to Uzhavar Thirunal.

Sunday, 22 January 2023:

A bank holiday across the nation will be observed due to the weekend.

Monday, 23 January 2023:

Tripura and West Bengal – Banks will remain closed in these states due to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Jayanti.

Thursday, 26 January 2023:

There will be a national holiday due to Republic Day.

Saturday, 28 January 2023:

Bank holiday will be observed across all states due to the fourth Saturday.

Sunday, 29 January 2023:

Banks across the country will be shut on Sunday.

