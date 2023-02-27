Bank Holidays In March 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 12 Days; Check Full List

Bank Holidays March 2023: If you are planning to visit the nearest bank branch for important work in March 2023, do check the complete list of holidays to avoid any confusion and delay of your work.

Banks in India will remain closed on several occasions including festivals and other Gazetted holidays.

In the month of March banks will remain closed for 12 days. As per the Reserve Bank Of India’s holiday list, banks will observe different occasions on these 12 days. Some of the holidays are region-specific.

All branches of all public sector and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain shut on the holidays officially notified by the RBI.

However, on these days, online and net banking services will remain functional.

The following list of holidays are notified by the RBI. The cities mentioned along with the dates are the RBI Regional Offices and each city has a defined jurisdiction, within the state of more than one or two states.

Some have larger jurisdiction, like Guwahati, which has jurisdiction over several north eastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya etc..

The Reserve Bank of India has offices at 31 locations.

List of bank holidays in March, 2023

March 03- Chapchar Kut (Aizawl, Mizoram)

March 05- Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 07- Holi/Holi (Second Day)/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra (Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad - Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ranchi and Srinagar regions)

March 08- Holi/Holi 2nd Day - Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla,

March 09- Holi (Patna)

March 11- Second Saturday

March 12- Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 19- Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 22- Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Bihar Divas/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/Telugu New Year’s Day/1st Navratra (Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad - Telangana, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Srinagar)

March 25- Fourth Saturday

March 26- Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 30- Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dashain) (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad - Telangana, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla).

