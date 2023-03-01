CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bank Holidays in March 2023: Banks to Remain Closed for 12 Days This Month. Full List
1-MIN READ

Bank Holidays in March 2023: Banks to Remain Closed for 12 Days This Month. Full List

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 13:36 IST

New Delhi, India

On holidays, online and net banking services remain functional.

Bank Closed for 12 Days in March: Many festivals fall in the month of March 2023 such as Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami, and more.

Bank Holidays in March: Banks will remain closed for up to 12 days in the month of March, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. While some bank holidays will be observed nationwide, some others will be local holidays. It may be noted that the banks in India follow the gazetted holidays. While all banks remain shut on public holidays, some banks observe regional festivals and holidays.

Many festivals are there in the month of March 2023 such as Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami, and more.

If you have some bank-related work and are planning to visit your nearest branch in March then you should first check the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bank holiday list.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets -Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in March:

March 03– Chapchar Kut (Aizawl, Mizoram)

March 05– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 07– Holi/Holi (Second Day)/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra (Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ranchi and Srinagar regions)

March 8: Bank holidays in some cities including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Gangtok.

March 09– Holi (Patna)

March 11– Second Saturday

March 12– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 19– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 22: Bank holidays in some cities including Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Patna.

March 25– Fourth Saturday

March 26– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 30: Bank holidays in some cities including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Patna, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nagpur.

Despite these bank holidays, including weekly offs, bank customers can use net banking and mobile banking to do some of their bank work.

