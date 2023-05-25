Bank Holidays June 2023: Banks Closed For 12 Days; Check Dates for Rs 2000 Note Exchange

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of Bank Holidays for June 2023. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the particular state. Regional holidays are decided by respective state governments.

The holidays come into effect under three categories, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

The duration of bank closures in June is a matter of interest for many. From simple cash withdrawals to acquiring drafts and more, a visit to the bank is inevitable for various tasks. Adding to the buzz, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued an order to replace the Rs 2,000 notes. The deadline for exchanging these notes is set for the 30th of September, 2023, granting ample time to avail oneself of this opportunity (2000 Rupee Note Exchange). However, it is crucial to note that June, a month packed with holidays (June 2023 Bank Holiday List), might pose certain challenges if one intends to engage in essential bank-related affairs during this period.

Bank closures in June 2023 are as follows:

• June 4, 2023: Sunday.

• June 10, 2023: Second Saturday.

• June 11, 2023: Sunday

• June 15, 2023: Mizoram and Odisha will experience bank closures on account of Raja Sankranti.

• June 18, 2023: Sunday.

• June 20, 2023: Rath Yatra will lead to bank closures in Odisha.

• June 24, 2023: Fourth Saturday

• June 25, 2023: Sunday

• June 26, 2023: Kharchi Puja will lead to bank closures in Tripura.

• June 28, 2023: Eid Ul Azha prompts bank closures in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir.

• June 29, 2023: On the occasion of Eid ul Azha, banks will be closed in other states.

• June 30, 2023: Reema Eid Ul Azha will result in bank closures in Mizoram and Odisha.

People will not face any problems with bank-related work as holidays are not frequent or are at short intervals; ATMs, cash deposits, online banking and mobile banking will continue to function. These holidays may vary from state to state as holidays are determined keeping in mind the local festivals.