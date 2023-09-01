Bank Holidays, Tax DUE DATES In September 2023: List Of Key Dates For Financial Planning This Month

Bank Holidays, Tax Calendar For September 2023: A new month of the year 2023 has started — September. The month is the last month of the current quarter of the financial year 2023-24. There are a few dates that you need to know for the seamless financial transactions this month — tax due dates and bank holidays. Here’s the complete list of tax deadlines and bank holidays in September 2023.

Tax Calendar For September 2023

September 7: It is the due date for the deposit of tax deducted/ collected for August 2023

September 14: This is the deadline to issue a TDS certificate for tax deducted under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M and 194S in July 2023

September 15: It is the last date to furnish Form 24G by a government office. It is for those who have paid TDS/ TCS for August 2023 without the production of a challan. It is also the last date to pay the second instalment of advance tax for the assessment year 2024-25. Apart from these, a statement in Form No 3BB needs to be furnished by a stock exchange in respect of transactions in which client codes have been modified after registering in the system for August 2023

September 30: It is the due date to furnish challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted in August 2023 under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M and 194S. By September 30, an audit report under Section 44AB​ also needs to be filed for AY 2023-24 in the case of a corporate assessee or non-corporate assessee (who is required to submit an income tax return on October 31, 2023)

September 30 is also the deadline to submit the application in Form 9A for exercising the option available under Explanation to Section 11(1) to apply the income of the previous year in the next year or in future (if the assessee is required to submit a return of income on November 30, 2023). Statement in Form No. 10 must also be furnished to accumulate income for future application under Section 10(21) or section 11(1) (if the assessee is required to submit a return of income on November 30, 2023)

By September 30, taxpayers need to submit the quarterly statement of TCS and TDS deposited for the quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Bank Holidays In September 2023

Banks will remain closed for a total of 16 days on different occasions in September. This includes every Sunday, as well as the holiday on every second and fourth Saturday. The list of holidays was made public by the Reserve Bank of India.