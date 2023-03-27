Customers of the Bank Of Baroda can now use their credit cards for UPI payment services. The Bank of Baroda Rupay Credit Card is live with selected UPI platforms like BHIM, Paytm, PayZapp, Mobikwik, and Freecharge. This will help customers to link their Bank of Baroda Rupay Credit Card with the aforementioned payment applications for day-to-day transactions.

Bank of Baroda Rupay Credit Card was launched last year. Customers opting for this service can only scan the Merchant UPI QR Code. Bank of Baroda customers cannot make P2P or Peer To Peer payments. Peer To Peer is a mechanism through which a user can transfer funds from a bank account to another individual’s account via a digital medium like the Internet or a mobile device.

As of now, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, and Canara Bank Rupay credit card holders can link their cards to select UPI apps like BHIM, Paytm, PayZapp, Mobikwik, and Freecharge.

https://images.news18.com/ibnkhabar/uploads/2023/03/BHIM.jpg

Caption: A screenshot from the BHIM application showing the update of the Bank Of Baroda Rupay Credit Card.

How to link RuPay Credit Card with BHIM Application

Step 1- Open the BHIM app. Click on the ‘ linked bank account’

Step 2- Select the plus option +. You can see the add account option and add a credit card option. Select the credit card option.

Step 3- The BHIM application will ask for credit card details. Enter the last 6 digits of your Bank Of Baroda Rupay Credit Card with the validity of the card.

Step 4- Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number. Create a UPI PIN. In this way, the process of registration will be completed.

Step 5- Now you can scan the merchant UPI QR code and select Rupay Credit Card as a preference. Complete the payment by entering the UPI PIN.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Baroda announced that it is offering a wide variety of solutions to cater to the unique needs of Indian startups. Its IFSC office in GIFT City, as well as its 16 dedicated startup branches across India and its 17 international branches, are all offering these services. The bank claims that IFSC Banking Unit offers local startups a variety of international banking solutions, including foreign currency current and savings accounts, foreign currency fixed deposits, external commercial borrowing loans, trade finance facilities, foreign currency loans/syndication loans, and transaction-based internet banking.

