CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#IndvsAus#BiggBoss16#ViralNews#LiveCricket
Home » Business » Bank Of Baroda Increases MCLR By 5 Bps With Effect From February 12
1-MIN READ

Bank Of Baroda Increases MCLR By 5 Bps With Effect From February 12

By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 10:40 IST

Delhi, India

Bank of Baroda increased the MCLR by 5 basis points to 7.90% from 7.85% earlier.

Bank of Baroda increased the MCLR by 5 basis points to 7.90% from 7.85% earlier.

One month tenure is hiked by 5 bps to 8.20% from 8.15%.

Bank of Baroda, a public sector lender, announced on Thursday the approval of a 5 basis point (bps) increase to the rates for MCLRs across all tenors. The revised rates will come into effect from Sunday, February 12, 2023. The decision was taken against the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%. From May 2022, the central bank has revised repo rates five consecutive times to reduce inflation. One of the repercussions of inflation was a hike in interest rates.

Bank of Baroda increased the MCLR by 5 basis points to 7.90% from 7.85% earlier. On the other hand, one month tenure is hiked by 5 bps to 8.20% from the earlier 8.15%. The three-month MCLR was previously 8.25%; it is now pegged at 8.30%. Among other things, the six-month MCLR has been changed from 8.35 to 8.40%, according to the notification of the Bank of Baroda. The bank announced that the new rate will be hiked to 8.55 %from 8.50 %for one-year maturities.

Effects

Retail lending, which includes mortgages, consumer credit, and small- and medium-sized business loans, is mostly based on external benchmarks like the policy repo rate. If the loan’s interest rate increases, the EMIs will likewise climb until the bank lowers the markups or margins it charges for loans. As a result, borrowers of loans that are tied to the MCLR would now have to fork over extra money to pay their EMIs.

When the loan reset date comes around, existing borrowers whose loans are tied to the MCLR will see an increase in their EMIs. This increase reflects the rising cost of capital as banks raise the rates on term deposits to draw in capital to meet the demand for lending.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author
Business Desk
A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. bank of baroda
  2. Business
  3. business news
  4. EMIs
  5. home loans
first published:February 10, 2023, 10:40 IST
last updated:February 10, 2023, 10:40 IST
Read More