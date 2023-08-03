CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexGST Council MeetingFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India7th Pay Commission
Home » Business » Bank of England Raises Its Key Interest Rate by 25 bps to Fresh 15-Year High
1-MIN READ

Bank of England Raises Its Key Interest Rate by 25 bps to Fresh 15-Year High

Published By: Mohammad Haris

Associated Press

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 19:42 IST

New Delhi, India

There had been fears, certainly among hard-pressed households and businesses, that the Bank of England would repeat its outsized half-point increase from June.

There had been fears, certainly among hard-pressed households and businesses, that the Bank of England would repeat its outsized half-point increase from June.

The quarter-percentage point increase to 5.25 per cent, which was widely anticipated by economists, was the Bank of England's 14th hike in a row

The Bank of England raised its main interest rate on Thursday to a fresh 15-year high as it tries to bring down persistently high inflation. The quarter-percentage point increase to 5.25 per cent, which was widely anticipated by economists, was the central bank’s 14th hike in a row.

There had been fears, certainly among hard-pressed households and businesses, that the bank would repeat its outsized half-point increase from June.

But figures last month showing that inflation fell more than anticipated to 7.9 per cent eased the pressure to act as aggressively again.

With inflation four times the bank’s 2 per cent target, the bank is expected to raise interest rates again over the coming months. Economists said the interest rate outlook will depend largely on how fast inflation comes down.

Higher interest rates help dampen inflation — but also economic growth — by making it more expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow to buy homes, cars or equipment.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
About the Author
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
first published:August 03, 2023, 19:42 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 19:42 IST