B'Day Special: Know Ratan Tata's Golden Rules That Are Keys To His Success

The renowned Tata family is one of the most influential and legendary business families in India, pioneered by Jamshedji Tata, known as one of the fathers of the Indian industry. The legacy of the family is currently being carried forward by Ratan Naval Tata, the former chairperson of both Tata Sons and Tata group. Ratan Tata continues to spearhead Tata Group’s charitable trusts and his humanitarian traits are largely masked by his massive achievements as an industrialist. Born on December 28, 1937, Rata Tata turns 85 today. On the occasion of his 85th birthday, we will tell you some golden rules followed by Ratan Tata that made him who he is today.

Ratan Tata believes that nothing is impossible to achieve in life. He once said, “I take the greatest pleasure in doing work which the common man thinks is impossible to do." Who would even have thought of an affordable automobile costing merely Rs 1 lakh to the consumer in the 21st century? But Ratan Tata made it possible with the launch of Tata Nano.

According to Ratan Tata, if you want to move quickly, you must move alone, but if you want to move far, move together. He always valued collaboration and teamwork, and as a result, he led the Tata Group to great success. Ratan Tata is also not one to fear criticism. His mantra is, “Collect the stones thrown at you by the people and use them to build a monument."

Additionally, he believes that originality is the key to success. He believes that anyone trying to imitate the other may achieve success momentarily but it will never be long-term. Ratan Tata frequently asserts that a man’s thinking determines whether or not he will be successful. It is said that while iron cannot be destroyed, it can rust. In a similar vein, only a person’s own mindset may destroy him.

