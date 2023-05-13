This Bengaluru Cafe Earns Rs 4.5 Crore In A Month; Know Details Here

People in Bengaluru may have heard of Rameshwaram Cafe, a quick-service restaurant that is famous for its South Indian cuisine. But did you know that the cafe, which sees a large number of footfalls daily, actually earns about Rs 4.5 crore monthly? Co-founder of B2B startup Udaan, Sujeet Kumar, spilled the beans about Rameshwaram Cafe’s monthly revenue in a podcast with Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath.

“If you see Rameshwaram Cafe. They cut 7,500 bills a day. One store is hardly 10 by 10 or 10 by 15 square feet. Does Rs 4.5 crore business a month and clocks around Rs 50 crore a year. They also make decent margins. Around 70 per cent gross margins,” Sujeet Kumar said.

Kumar was speaking in the third episode of the podcast WTF. He was joined by Meesho co-founder Vidit Aatrey and Future Group founder Kishore Biyani.

Coming back to Rameshwaram Cafe, the restaurant was founded by Divya Raghavendra Rao and Raghavendra Rao. The duo have received several accolades for their venture. They were inspired to name the eatery after former Indian President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s birthplace. All items in the cafe are prepared on the go.

As for Sujeet Kumar, on the podcast, the Udaan co-founder talked about his entrepreneurial journey. He detailed how he left Flipkart, where he served as the President of Operations between 2008 and 2016, and went on to establish his own start-up.

In the podcast, the entrepreneurs talked about a range of topics including the investment ecosystem in India versus other countries, how to grow your business and much more.

On a lighter note, Sujeet Kumar revealed that he was reluctant to leave Delhi for Bengaluru back when he was studying at the Indian Institute of Technology. Sachin Bansal, the co-founder of Flipkart, invited Kumar to the city on the pretext of his wedding and then for learning about his e-commerce firm.

Kumar was all praise for quick service restaurants like Rameshwaram Cafe and said that QSR chains have craved their niche in the country. The entrepreneur revealed that he had made 150 investments in companies including the coffee chain Third Wave Coffee and ed-tech unicorn Unacedemy.