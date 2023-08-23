Bharat 22 ETF To Nippon India, 5 Large Cap Funds That Can Give Huge Returns

The number of people participating in stock market investments is on the rise within India. Individuals who prefer to avoid the direct risk associated with investing in stocks are instead opting to invest through mutual funds. This trend is driving a consistent increase in the inflow of funds into mutual investments. If you are among those investors who are averse to high levels of risk, you might consider the option of investing in large-cap mutual funds. Historical evidence demonstrates that Large Cap funds have established themselves as generators of wealth over extended periods.

Large-cap funds belong to the classification of mutual funds that channel their investments into stocks of companies characterised by substantial market capitalization. Companies of greater size and strength possess enhanced capacity to navigate market challenges, consequently experiencing fewer fluctuations. These funds exhibit the capacity to yield steady returns over extended periods and are generally viewed as a more secure option compared to other equity funds.

Today, we are introducing you to five large-cap funds that have delivered remarkable returns to investors within a single year. As per data from Value Research, these five funds have yielded returns ranging from 18 to 36 per cent in just a year. If your intention is also to invest in mutual fund investments, it’s advisable to consider these five funds as well.

Bharat 22 ETF

Claiming the top position for delivering remarkable returns is the Bharat 22 ETF. Over one year, this fund has yielded investors a substantial return of 36%. The fund’s portfolio includes investments in prominent corporations such as ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, NTPC, SBI, and Axis Bank. Entry into this fund can begin with a modest investment of Rs 5000.

Nippon India Fund

Investors have reaped a 22.50% return from the Nippon India Fund within a year. An investment as low as Rs 100 can initiate participation in this fund. The fund’s portfolio comprises shares of prominent enterprises such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, and Larsen & Toubro.

HDFC Top 100 Fund

The name of HDFC Top 100 Fund is also included in the list of funds giving excellent returns. Investment in this mutual fund is also feasible with just Rs. 100. The HDFC Top 100 Fund has delivered a return of 19.25% within a one-year timeframe. The fund’s portfolio encompasses stocks from noteworthy companies like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and ITC.

Edelweiss Large Cap Fund

Investors who have put their funds into the Edelweiss Large Cap Fund have realized a gain of 18.35 per cent over a year. The capital of this fund is directed towards enterprises such as ITC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Larsen & Toubro. Initiating an investment in this fund is possible with a starting amount of Rs 500.

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund

Investment in the ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund is achievable through a SIP starting at Rs 100. Over a year, this fund has yielded investors a return of 18.22%. Its portfolio holds stakes in several significant corporations, including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Infosys, and Larsen & Toubro.