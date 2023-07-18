BHEL To Hindustan Aeronautics, Companies Responsible For Successful Launch Of Chandrayaan-3

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its third lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3 on July 14 at 2:35 pm. The event took place at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota using the LVM-3 heavy-lift launch vehicle. The objective of this mission is to explore the lunar surface with the help of the rover.

With this mission, the ISRO scientists aim to study various aspects of the moon which includes its thermophysical properties, seismic activity, lunar soil, surface plasma environment, elemental composition and other properties. To make this exploration successful, ISRO took help from many manufacturing companies to build their rover, lander and launch vehicles.

It is estimated that the Global Space Exploration market is expected to grow from $486 billion in 2022 to $1879 billion in 2023 with a CAGR of 16.21 per cent. It is also expected that India will play a major role in this upliftment. If the Chandrayaan-3 mission becomes a success then India will become the fourth country to achieve a lunar exploration success after US, China and Russia.

The LVM-3 launch vehicle is a combination of the propulsion system, a lander and a rover. Some of the companies that played a major role in the manufacturing of this launch vehicle are:

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.- The company which already has left its footprints in the construction of metro trains has prepared the space hardware for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. It was executed by L&T’s aerospace manufacturing facility. Along with this, the company also contributed to the system integration of the launch vehicle. It also provided the umbilical plates for the mission along with the booster segments.

BHEL- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) provided batteries to ISRO for the construction of Chandrayaan-3. In 2021, the company also gave an official statement that it has supplied 100 batteries to the space agency of India for the lunar exploration mission.

Walchandnagar Industries- This manufacturing facility in India has always been a pillar of support for ISRO and their missions. Walchandnagar Industries has been manufacturing components for all 48 ISRO launches since the PSLV-D1 launch in 1993. Similarly, it has manufactured several components for the Chandrayaan-3 mission as well.

Hindustan Aeronautics- The manufacturing company gave many important components to National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Hence, it also played a role in the successful launch of the third lunar exploration mission of India.

Centum Electronics- The company has made approximately around 300-500 components for Indian space missions. It has also been an integral part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission as it provided several key components for it as well.

MTAR Technologies- To build the engine and the stage for the launch of LVM-3, ISRO took help from Hyderabad-based MTAR Technologies, Bengaluru based-HAL and Godrej.