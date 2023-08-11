Bhutani Infra To Invest Rs 600 Crore In A Luxurious Housing Project In Noida Sector 32

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is set to get its most pricey flats. Sector 32 of Noida will soon be home to an ultra-luxury housing project being built by the NCR-based real estate business, Bhutani Infra. It will be a mixed-use development with a mall and about 60 opulent, pricey, and big apartments. Ashish Bhutani, CEO of Bhutani Infra, said to Moneycontrol that the project’s total anticipated investment will probably be close to Rs 600 crore. Apartment prices are probably going to start at roughly Rs 12 crore. In Noida, something like this has never happened before. Ashish Bhutani added that the property will be opulent and feature large-sized apartments. The property will only provide 60 residences, with sizes beginning at 5,000 square feet. By the end of the year, the initiative will probably have its official debut. The cost of apartments would begin at Rs 12 crore. The size and floor of the flat may affect the price.

The location of this project would be close to Logix City Centre Mall. The structure will most likely feature 30 stories, with a mall on the first four floors and residential space on the remaining floors. The housing complex and the mall would have separate entrances and exits, according to Bhutani. The premium housing project is expected to be finished 42 months after construction begins.

In Delhi’s Karkardooma, Bhutani Infra began conducting business in 1996 under the name Parmesh Complexes. To date, it has completed close to 14 projects. I-Thum IT Park in Sector 62, Noida, and Alphathum, a business park in Sector 90, are two of its most recent offers. Bhutani Cyberthum and Avenue 62 in Noida are two commercial projects that Bhutani Infra is currently building. Bhutani Cyberthum is likely to be delivered by June 2024.

Following individual homes, Noida is well-known for its housing societies. The most popular Noida neighbourhoods on 99acres.com are Sector 75 and Sector 137, with corresponding pricing of Rs 8500/square foot. and Rs 5700/square feet.