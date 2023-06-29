Bhuvan Bam’s Incredible Journey From Rs 5,000 A Month To Crores

YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam has come a long way. From singing in a cafe to becoming a well-known and influential content creator, he stands among the most successful celebrities in India today. With an impressive fan base of approximately 26.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines, Bhuvan has achieved remarkable fame. However, his journey to success was far from easy, as he encountered numerous challenges and setbacks along the way. It was his unwavering persistence and determination that propelled him forward. Join us as we delve into this incredible story of resilience and triumph.

Bhuvan Bam was born in Vadodara, Gujarat, in a middle-class family. Academics had never been his cup of tea. He was one of those who always kept everyone entertained. Bhuvan had a keen interest in music since his childhood. He was a guitarist and used to sing. Bhuvan desired to pursue a career in music.

Bhuvan Bam’s parents wished for him to at least get a degree. He then applied for admission to Shaheed Bhagat Singh College at Delhi University and received a Bachelor’s degree in History. During his college days, Bhuvan use to sing and was quite popular among his mates.

Bhuvan even wanted to enter the music industry but his luck did not favoured him. He went for several auditions but every time came back with a rejection. He then started singing in cafes and restaurants, which made him earn a sum of Rs 5,000 every month.

His fortune took a turn when he first thought to make a satirical video on a reporter who asked insensitive questions to a mother who just lost her son during the Kashmir flood in 2014. Bhuvan made the video and uploaded it on Facebook. It got him a few likes. The idea excited him, after which he made four similar videos and uploaded them. He finally started his channel named BB Ki Vines in 2015 on a friend’s recommendation.

The channel was already a hit in neighborhood countries before gaining popularity in India. Bhuvan soon started posting content consistently on his channel. The videos were loved by the audience. Today the channel has millions of subscribers and billions of views. Bhuvan Bam has a Silver, Golden, and Platinum play button sent from YouTube. Today Bhuvan Bam has become a household name in India’s YouTube community. He is not only a comedian now but also a singer, songwriter, social media personality, and a composer.

Bhuvan Bam takes on the roles of various characters in his videos, single-handedly, without any team support.

He has collaborated with several notable personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, Bhuvan Bam made an appearance in the highly acclaimed Hotstar specials series “Taaza Khabar," which received positive reviews on the OTT platform.