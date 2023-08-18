BIG! Banks Can't Levy Penal Interest Now, Check RBI's Latest Guidelines For Banks, NBFCs

Concerned over the practice of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) using penal interest as a revenue enhancement tool, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday came out with modified norms, under which lenders would be able to levy only “reasonable" penal charges in case of default in repayment of loans. It said banks and other lending institutions will not be allowed to levy penal interest with effect from January 1, 2024.

In its notification on ‘Fair Lending Practice-Penal Charges in Loan Accounts’, the RBI said, “The intent of levying penal interest/charges is essentially to inculcate a sense of credit discipline and such charges are not meant to be used as a revenue enhancement tool over and above the contracted rate of interest. However, supervisory reviews have indicated divergent practices among the REs (regulated entities) with regard to levy of penal interest/charges leading to customer grievances and disputes."

It added that penalty, if charged, for non-compliance of material terms and conditions of loan contract by the borrower “shall be treated as ‘penal charges’ and shall not be levied in the form of ‘penal interest’ that is added to the rate of interest charged on the advances".

The RBI also said the quantum of penal charges “shall be reasonable and commensurate with the noncompliance" of material terms and conditions of loan contract without being discriminatory within a particular loan/product category.

Also, there shall be no capitalisation of penal charges — no further interest computed on such charges. However, the instructions will not apply to credit cards, external commercial borrowings, trade credits and structured obligations which are covered under product-specific directions, the RBI said.

Anil Pinapala, CEO & founder, FlexPay by Vivifi, said, “This marks yet another positive stride taken by the RBI to enhance transparency and uphold equity in lending, prioritizing the interests of borrowers. The modifications guarantee that all direct loan-related fees are fully unveiled within the comprehensive annual percentage rate (APR) outlined in the key facts statement (KFS). This ensures that such charges are transparently presented, eliminating any potential concealment within penal charge wordings."

He added that in the past year, the RBI has introduced new directives and updated existing ones pertaining to digital lending, KYC procedures, co-lending (FLDG), and now, penal charges. “These initiatives collectively aim to modernise regulatory frameworks in line with emerging products, technologies, and evolving business/lending models that have extended credit accessibility to previously untapped segments."