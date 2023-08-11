CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bikano Makes Foray Into Branded Spices Segment; Check Details
Bikano Makes Foray Into Branded Spices Segment; Check Details

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 14:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Bikano's Swad Anusar spices range will consist of nine variants, each in a 100 gram pack size, with prices ranging from Rs 70 to Rs 80

Bikano, the renowned brand under Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd, on Friday announced to enter the Indian spices category with the launch of its new sub-brand, Swad Anusar. The company is planning to source its spices through partnerships with farmers and suppliers to ensure the highest quality and sustainability.

“Swad Anusar spices will be launched at Bikanervala outlets across the country, along with availability on prominent e-commerce platforms," Bikano said in a statement. It said the Swad Anusar spices range will consist of nine variants, each in a 100 gram pack size, with prices ranging from Rs 70 to Rs 80.

Swad Anusar will introduce a range of essential spices for the Indian Kitchen, including Tandoori Masala, Chaap Masala, Kitchen King Masala, Sambhar Masala, Shahi Paneer Masala, Rajma Masala, Kadhai Paneer Masala, Dal Makhni Masala, and Chole Masala.

Manish Aggarwal, director of Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd, said, “We are one of the oldest brands in India, and our taste defines our legacy. Our snacks and namkeen have always been cherished for their unique blend of spices that make them enticing and delicious."

He added that this inspired the company to expand its horizons and offer the same experience to daily meals. Thus, the launch of the Bikano spices sub-brand, Swad Anusar, comes as a natural progression.

Kush Aggarwal, head of (marketing) at Bikano, said, “With Swad Anusar, we are embarking on a flavorful journey, taking Indian spices to extraordinary heights. Our expertise in crafting delicious snacks and namkeen now extends to elevate everyday meals. At Bikano, we are not only introducing a range of blended spices but also ensuring a marketing extravaganza to connect with our valued consumers, sparking their culinary creativity and delighting their taste buds like never before."

Bikano plans to source its spices through partnerships with farmers and suppliers to ensure the highest quality and sustainability. The company has always prioritised stringent quality checks and fineness evaluations of spices before procurement, it said.

August 11, 2023
