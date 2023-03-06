Bill Gates Meets Zerodha Co-Founders Over Breakfast; Here's What Nikhil Kamath Shared

Bill Gates, the co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is in India this week and met with Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, co-founders of the stock trading platform Zerodha.

On his Twitter account, Nikhil posted a photo of them standing with the co-founder of Microsoft and added that the three of them had breakfast together.

In the tweet that accompanied the photograph, Nikhil Kamath wrote, “Breakfast with the man who knows everything about everything.”

The tweet didn’t specify the location or date of the photograph. Many social media users expressed their admiration for the Kamath brothers and Bill gates and expressed interest in their conversation.

One user commented, “Kamath Brothers going Really Big, Zerodha to the Moon!

Another user said, “Can you blog on what conversations or learning you had?.”

Bill Gates has been meeting and interacting with a number of eminent people while in India to explore different sectors, including education and healthcare. These people include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Smriti Irani, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Tata Sons Chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, and many others. His interaction with these people was documented in pictures that were widely shared on social media.

Bill Gates met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweeted about their meeting, lauded India’s achievements in the areas of health, development, and climate change, and claimed that the nation is a shining example of what can be accomplished by investing in innovation.

According to Bill Gates’ recent blog, GatesNotes, where he shared insights from his meeting with PM Modi, India’s G20 presidency is a great chance to demonstrate how innovations created in the nation may benefit the entire globe and encourage other nations to embrace them. He also went on to say that supporting these initiatives is a top goal for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, particularly exploring the expansion of digital ID and payment systems overseas.

Gates also shared about his interaction with Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, a fellow philanthropist and visionary leader. According to reports, the two spoke extensively about stepping up their collaborative philanthropy initiatives in the fields of nutrition, diagnostics, and healthcare.

Bill Gates also got a chance to try his hand at some Indian cooking during his visit as he was seen preparing Millet Khichdi under the guidance of Smriti Irani during the Empowerment Through Nourishment campaign.

