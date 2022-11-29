Black Friday Sale Receives Massive Love From Indian Customers; Know The Numbers

Well, there could be no better days when we get our hands on massive deals of the year, be it fashion, beauty, or electronics. And because recently we saw the Black Friday sale not only on each and every e-commerce platform but in stores as well.

Earlier, it was thought that the Black Friday Sale was an opportunity for e-commerce platforms to sell any remaining goods during the festive season. However, this year there is a lot of excitement among buyers about the Black Friday sale, especially among young people. This is why there have been massive sales on e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, and Nykaa.

However, there is no official data available on how many sales have been done in the Black Friday Sale starting from 25th November till 28th November. But, according to the information being received from the industry, the sales have been massive.

According to a Business Today report, brand marketing consultant Harish Bijoor claims that the concept of Black Friday is relatively new in India. This cell will assist e-commerce platforms in connecting with loyal customers. Although this will increase the companies’ marketing costs, it will be beneficial in the long run. Nykaa renamed the Black Friday Sale the Pink Friday Sale. From the first day of sales, it received 400 orders every minute. Volume growth increased by 75% compared to the previous year. Luxury brand sales increased 20 times when compared to normal. Creed, a fintech platform, also provided discounts on over 5,000 products. According to Google Trends, from November 21 to 27, there was an increase of 2,400 per cent in the search for ‘Creed Black Friday Sale’ as compared to last year.

Bhupen Wakankar, Director of Global Trade, Amazon India, said, “BFCM sales start right from the start of the global holiday season. It provides a good opportunity for Indian sellers to sell after the festive season is over. More and more people around the world are now relying on e-commerce for shopping. This is increasing sales.”

Slurrup Farms, a homegrown health food brand, expects a 4X increase in revenue this year through Amazon’s global BFCM sale. Meghna Narayan and Shouravi Malik, co-founders of Slurrup Farm, say that the company has put more than 50 products on sale this time. He is getting good responses in the BFCM cells.

