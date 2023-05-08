Meet Reetu Slathia: Jammu Woman Who Earns Over Rs 1 Lakh As Professional Gamer

The coronavirus lockdown brought misery and despair to millions of people. But it also turned out to be a time of immense opportunity for some. Reetu Slathia is among them. The Jammu-based housewife turned into a professional gamer during the pandemic and is now earning over Rs 1 lakh.

Reetu Slathia, known as Blackbird to her community, streams her gameplay videos live on Rooter, a well-known streaming and gaming platform. Presently, the Jammu resident has over 3.5 lakh followers on the platform. Reportedly, through her gameplay videos, Slathia manages to earn over Rs 1.2 lakh annually.

Slathia told The Better India that she was married when she was 20. She was completely involved in raising her con and the thought of becoming financially independent was never on her mind.

While taking care of her family, the 44-year-old saw that her son was always engrossed in playing games on her mobile phone. Slathia was intrigued by the games, but did not feel confident enough to ask her son about it. In 2019, she finally expressed her interest in the game. The homemaker started off with BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) and soon became a pro at gaming.

“It took me some time to understand the game and the keys to play with, but I was a quick learner. Back then, it was just curiosity that led me to try gaming. I was having fun and nothing more,” Reetu Slathia told Better India.

Sometime later, she became interested in live streaming gameplay videos. In October 2021, Slathia started off on a gaming portal. The Jammu resident has not looked back since.

Every morning, Slathia finishes the household chores and then spends three-four hours gaming.

Reetu Slathia faced opposition from some quarters regarding her interest in gaming. She also faced moments of self-doubt and insecurity, and wondered why she was being paid so much despite ending her studies after Class 12. Slathia credits her husband and son for supporting her in her quest to become financially independent.

Slathia feels that professional gaming is a great way to earn money. She told Better India that she would encourage every homemaker to try the field. The 44-year-old hopes to continue her career trajectory and create content that her fanbase enjoys.

