Strike Fallout; Blinkit Loses Over 1,000 Delivery Executives To Competitors: Report

Blinkit strike: Over 1,000 delivery executives of Blinkit in Delhi-NCR have reportedly joined rival companies after the recent strike over a change in payout structure.

The Zomato-owned Blinkit delivery executives have joined firms like Big Basket, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, which are Blinkit’s competitors in the quick commerce business, reported Economic Times citing sources.

The development comes after angered by the company’s decision, delivery executives protested in the NCR region, which caused disruption in services.

Quoting some workers, the report added that they were forced to move on despite initially being hopeful that the organisation would reverse the new structure.

Around 2,500 Blinkit delivery workers were on strike in April second week, after the company reduced the fixed payouts per delivery from Rs 25 to Rs 15. Workers in Delhi and Noida also protested against this move.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, multiple delivery workers said that Blinkit used to pay Rs 50 per order last year to its early batch of delivery workers and Rs 25 per order to those who joined a few months back. On top of the per-order payouts, there also used to be fuel and delivery volume-based incentives, which could go up to Rs 1,400 per week in some cases.

The protesting workers were also angry as these incentives have been gradually tapered out.

Moreover, in a regulatory filing by Zomato last week, it said most of the stores of Blinkit have resumed operations after being affected by the strike.

On the financial impact of the situation at Blinkit, Zomato said, “These disruptions and changes have no material impact on the operations/financial performance of the company (meaningfully less than 1 per cent revenue impact)."

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here