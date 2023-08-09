BofA Securities Expects Nifty To Rise To 20,500 By December: Report

BofA Securities, Inc, previously Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is expecting the Nifty will increase to 20,500 by this December stating there might be a likelihood of a mild recession to ‘no-recession’ in the US. On Tuesday, in a report, the financial services company said that the change addresses a major market concern and provides the basis for ongoing valuation growth.

The Nifty target is 14 per cent higher than the May prediction of 18,000 and 4.5 per cent above the current market price. In a note to the investors, BofA said, “By December 2023, we expect Nifty to gain further to 20.5k, as historically, Nifty’s returns have mostly been positive at least three months prior to the end of the US recession as well as during the phase of Federal Reserve’s penultimate rate hike to six months after the start of rate cuts (current phase)."

They also mentioned that domestic inflows could continue to remain strong. It also added that one-third of the Nifty market cap is still below long-term average valuations and among them, a few are offering buying opportunities.

In the report, the global brokerage also affirmed that any unexpected setbacks to the US economy, fiscal policies or monetary tightening could lead to the downfall of pressure on the market. BofA Securities also mentioned that the upcoming election which is scheduled in India is also another risk which is needed to be monitored.

BofA Securities also said that it prefers large caps because the valuation for small and medium caps appears to be elevated while it is estimated earning growth appears to be stretched.

The company is expecting a short-term decline due to the recent hike in crude, inflation led by weather conditions and commodities rally on potential China incentive. But they also see the impact of this factor to be temporary. It also indicated that China’s stimulus efforts might lead to foreign institutional investors’ outflow from India in the near term.