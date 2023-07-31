Bollywood Film Producer Dinesh Vijan Buys Apartments For Rs 103 Crore in Mumbai

Dinesh Vijan, a Bollywood film producer and director, bought apartments in a project by Rustomjee Group in Mumbai for Rs 103 crore, according to a Moneycontrol report citing documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed. Vijan is the founder of Maddock Films.

The apartment units, spread across an area of 9,000 sq ft, are located on the 15th and 16th floors of Parishram by Rustomjee on Nargis Dutt Road at Pali Hill in Mumbai. The properties were registered on July 25, 2023, according to the report.

Keystone Realtors and Dinesh Prem Vijan signed the documents. A stamp duty of Rs 6.17 crore was paid for the deal. The carpet area of the units is 7,791 sq ft.

Vijan has produced critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Stree, Hindi Medium, Luka Chuppi, Badlapur, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail and Bhediya.

Maintaining a strong sales momentum, the luxury housing segment in India registered a 130 per cent y-o-y surge across top-7 cities during the January-June 2023 period. The total sales of luxury housing units during the period stood at 6,900, compared with 3,000 units during the year-ago period, according to a report by real estate consultant CBRE South Asia.

“In terms of the quantum of sales of luxury residential units, Delhi-NCR topped with sales of 2,900-unit, marking a 205 per cent Y-o-Y increase; followed by Mumbai, which recorded sales of 1,900-units, an 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth; while sales in Kolkata stood at 200 units, a 100 per cent Y-o-Y increase; and Pune recorded sale of 300-units, registering a 500 per cent Y-o-Y increase during this period," CBRE said in the report.

A similar trend prevailed during the April-June 2023 quarter in the luxury housing segment across the top cities registering a 121 per cent y-o-y increase in sales. The quarter saw total sales of 3,100 luxury housing units, compared with 1,400 units during the same quarter last year.