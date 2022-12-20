Book Train Tickets Using HDFC IRCTC Credit Card And Get a 5% discount

In India, the credit card market is expanding quickly. A “credit card" is a physical or digital payment method with a pre-approved credit limit that can be used to make purchases and request cash advances by certain terms and restrictions.

The credit card business has undergone many modifications and advancements as a result of the expansion of the digital world and the acceptance of contactless payment. Credit card issuers are doing everything possible to increase innovation and awareness in this particular market, from streamlined application processes to personalised offers and rewards.

Lately, HDFC Bank launched the RuPay IRCTC credit card. In collaboration with IRCTC, HDFC Bank has created the HDFC Bank RuPay IRCTC Credit Card (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation). The card has an annual charge of Rs. 499 and is a perfect pick for those who frequently travel by train. The card is equipped with several incentives in a variety of categories, from a high reward rate to thrilling travel perks. The following list includes all the specific features and advantages of this card:

Welcome Benefits: Upon making their first transaction during the first 30 days of card issuance, cardholders receive a welcome gift of an Rs. 500 Amazon voucher.

Reward rates: This card offers the following reward rates for various categories:

Five cash points for every rupee of Rs. 100 spent on IRCTC reservations. You also receive an extra 5% off when you purchase your tickets using HDFC smart buy.

One cash point for every 100 rupees spent elsewhere.

Rewards Redemption: At the following conversion rates, rewards (cash points) earned with this card may be used to purchase a variety of goods and services.

For travel reservations made on the IRCTC website, 1 Cash Point is equal to 1 Rupee.

1 Cash Point is worth Re. 0.30 when used at IRCTC to pay for reservations for flights, hotels, and gift cards.

For redemption against the statement balance, 1 cash point is equal to Re. 0.30.

Lounge access: This card entitles you to four free visits per year to a railway lounge (capped at 1 per quarter).

Spend-Based waiver: If you spent Rs. 1.5 lakh or more in the previous year, the renewal cost of Rs. 499 is waived.

Transaction fees are waived: When you purchase tickets using the HDFC IRCTC RuPay card, transaction fees are waived (for transactions between Rs.400 and Rs. 5,000).

Fuel surcharge waiver: For all fuel transactions between Rs. 400 and Rs. 5,000, you receive a 1% fuel surcharge waiver (capped at Rs. 250 per billing cycle).

