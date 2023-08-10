Brasher Doubloon To Edward III Florin, 6 Most Valuable Coins In The World

Some people love to collect coins. Many collectors possess valuable coins with them. Every coin has some story associated with a specific event or time, which people who like to preserve history are interested in keeping. The most valuable coins in history are usually the rarest ones. The rarer a coin, the more valuable it is. Here is the list of six coins which have the highest price value in the current time.

Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle

The Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle is an ideal coin for coin collectors because of its rarity and the history associated with it. The coin was designed by Augustus Saint Gaudens and was minted from 1907 to 1933. In total, 445,500 Saint Gaudens Double Eagles coins were minted, of which only a dozen exist today. This incredible coin is made of gold. The value of the coin is $20,165,100.

Flowing Hair Silver Dollar

It was the first silver dollar coin minted by the United States Mint in 1974. There was a production of 1,758 Flowing Hair Silver Dollar coins. It is a rare coin, and there are only six surviving examples of this currency, which holds a value of $13,280,850.

Brasher Doubloon

The early American gold coin is scarce and was minted by Ephraim Brasher in 1787. Ephraim was a goldsmith and silversmith in New York City. On top of the coins, his name and initials ‘EB’ are printed on the eagle’s breast. Seven of these coins are said to be in existence today that are unique in terms of design. The 18th-century coin was the first gold coin that was minted in the United States and has a value of $9,986,500.

Edward III Florin

The currency produced during the reign of King Edward III of England is a valuable coin with a unique history. It was minted for a brief period, and it was discontinued later. Very few of these coins exist today. Its exceptional design makes it more desirable, which is not found in any English currency. It has a value of $6,800,000.

Umayyad Gold Dinar

This coin is unique for several reasons, including its eye-catching and intricate design, which makes it different from others, and the fact that it was only minted during the Umayyad dynasty. It has a long and rich history, which gives it a value of $5,405,400.

Canadian Gold Maple Leaf

It is a highly sought-after coin, with its tangled design and a gold purity of 0.9999. It was first minted in 1979 and was produced annually by the Royal Canadian Mint. The gold coin has a face value of CAD 50. The currency has gained popularity recently and is one of the world’s most extraordinary coins with a value of $5,303,400.