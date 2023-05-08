'Brilliant Guy', Warren Buffett Praises Elon Musk; Twitter CEO Reacts

Warren Buffett, billionaire investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk and said “Elon is a brilliant, brilliant guy". Berkshire Hathaway Vice-Chairman Charlie Munger also also Elon Musk is “very talented".

According to a Fortune report, at the company’s annual shareholders meeting on Saturday, Buffett said, “Elon is a brilliant, brilliant guy. He dreams about things, and his dreams have got a foundation."

Appreciate the kind words from Warren & Charlie— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2023

The 92-year-old CEO entrepreneur said there have been important things done by Elon already and it requires fanaticism. “It’s a dedication to solving the impossible and, every now and then, they’ll do it. But it would be torturous for me and Charlie. I just like the way I’m living, and I wouldn’t enjoy being in his shoes but he wouldn’t enjoy being in my shoes either.

Charlie Munger also said Musk is “very talented". On asked if Elon Musk overestimates himself, Munger replied, “Well, yes, I think Elon Musk overestimates himself, but he is very talented. He would not have achieved what he has in life if he hadn’t tried for unreasonably extreme objectives. He likes taking on the impossible job and doing it."

“We’re different. Warren and I are looking for the easy job that we can identify," he said.

In a reply to a tweet, Musk said, “Appreciate the kind words from Warren & Charlie."

