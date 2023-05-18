British East India Company: Who Owns It Now And What Is Their Business?

The East India Company once enabled the British to rule India for nearly 200 years. The company was founded in 1600 to import spices, tea and exotic items to Europe from India. In 1607, the company ship named Hector reached India after travelling more than 16 thousand kilometres. In 1690, the company set up its first factory in Calcutta (now Kolkata), West Bengal.

Following the 1857 revolt, the company was dissolved in 1874 after its soldiers rebelled against the British. For years, the East India Company remained dormant, but now, ironically, the company is owned by an Indian entrepreneur named Sanjiv Mehta.

Indians consider the East India Company to be a symbol of oppression and humiliation. After lying dormant for almost 135 years, a group of shareholders who owned stakes in the company attempted to revive it as a tea-and-coffee business. Mehta then proceeded to procure the company in 2005 and made it a brand that focused on selling luxury food, tea and coffee.

“A company which once owned India is now owned by an Indian…a feeling of the empire striking back. The historic East India Company built itself on aggression, but today’s East India Company is about compassion,” Mehta told Wion news in an earlier interview.

The first store of the company was opened in 2010 in London’s affluent Mayfair area.

Along with dealing in luxury food items and gift hampers, Mehta also earned the permit to trade under the coat of arms and seal of the notable company on September 8, 2020. Moreover, he even has the option to mint coins, including the Mohur gold coin that was last minted in 1918 in India under British rule.

top videos

Mehta considers owning the EIC as an emotional closure for all the atrocities India faced due to the company.

According to a BBC report, at its peak, EIA employed a third of the British workforce and was responsible for a huge tranche of global trade. The company was created by the granting of a charter from Queen Elizabeth I in 1600 and given a monopoly on English trade to Asia.