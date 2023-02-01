CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » Business » Budget 2023-24 Blue Print for India@100, Hopes to Build on Foundation of Previous Budget: FM Sitharaman
1-MIN READ

Budget 2023-24 Blue Print for India@100, Hopes to Build on Foundation of Previous Budget: FM Sitharaman

PTI

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 11:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman said this the first Budget in Amrit Kaal.

Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman said this the first Budget in Amrit Kaal.

Budget 2023: This is the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for India@100.

This is the first Budget in Amrit Kaal, she said.

This is the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024.

Sitharaman is presenting her fifth full Budget after she took over as Finance Minister in July 2019.

Read all the Latest Business News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Budget 2023
  2. Finance Minister
  3. Nirmala Sitharaman
first published:February 01, 2023, 11:22 IST
last updated:February 01, 2023, 11:22 IST
Read More